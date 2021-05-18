Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $400.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.