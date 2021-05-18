AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE:APP opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

