Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $157.79 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

