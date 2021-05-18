Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Zumiez worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $373,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.