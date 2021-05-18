Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.