Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $617,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Ribbon Communications worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RBBN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

