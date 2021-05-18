IFP Advisors Inc Has $131,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $366.09 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.75 and its 200 day moving average is $338.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.