IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

