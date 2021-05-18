NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3,242.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

