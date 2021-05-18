IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

