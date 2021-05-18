IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

BATS:EMHY opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

