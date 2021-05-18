Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.05 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

