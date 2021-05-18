Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $699,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

