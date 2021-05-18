Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.