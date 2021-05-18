Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.58.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

