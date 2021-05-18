K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently:

5/17/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.90 ($11.65) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €10.94 ($12.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

