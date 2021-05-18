International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Simon Herriott Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE IFF opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $412,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

