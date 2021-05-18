AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $201,045.65 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

