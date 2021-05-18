Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on GVDBF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,006.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,083.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,013.16. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,390.00 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

