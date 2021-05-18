Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 11,095 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

STTK stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.