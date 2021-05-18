Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully Sells 929 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KAI opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.