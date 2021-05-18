Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

