Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

