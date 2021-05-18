Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

