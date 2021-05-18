TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

