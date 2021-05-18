Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Allianz has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

