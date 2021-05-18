Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. Its crop science division is making a good progress. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position across portfolios, efficiency and structural measures, including the divestiture of the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer also sold its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Asklepios will strengthen Bayer’s cell and gene therapy platform. Restructuring initiatives should help the bottom line. However, Bayer is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Also, Bayer’s dependence on the pharmaceutical segment for growth is concerning. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.