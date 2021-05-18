Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $33.04 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.