Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 284.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $540,757. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.