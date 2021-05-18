Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

