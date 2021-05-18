Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 178,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

