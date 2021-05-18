Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $391.16 million, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

