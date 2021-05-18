Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

