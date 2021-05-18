US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,400 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.