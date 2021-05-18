Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,823 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

