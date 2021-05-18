Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

