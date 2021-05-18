1,619 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fluor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

