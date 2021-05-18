Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

