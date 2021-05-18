Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,219.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

