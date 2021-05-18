Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 478 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.