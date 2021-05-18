Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

COHR stock opened at $259.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.89. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

