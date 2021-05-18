Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.