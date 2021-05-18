330 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HAS opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several research firms have commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.
In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
