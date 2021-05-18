330 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

