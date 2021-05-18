Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
CHRS stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
