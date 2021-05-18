Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.