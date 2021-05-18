Citigroup Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today's top calls on Wall Street

May 17th, 2021 09:36

Fly Intel Laurie Pasternack Chan – email

Cummins upgrade also among today's notable calls

Check out today's top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

DISCOVERY UPGRADED TO BUY: Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Discovery (DISCA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $44, up from $40. The analyst believes the media transaction reported last night makes sense for both AT&T (T) and Discovery. Discovery needs additional scale in terms of content and advertising spending to compete effectively in a direct-to-consumer world, and AT&T "potentially brings sufficient scale on both dimensions,," the firm's analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DISCA. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of DISCA opened at $33.85 on Monday. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

