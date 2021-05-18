US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

