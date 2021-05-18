US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

