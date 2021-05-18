Citigroup Upgrades Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
About Drax Group
