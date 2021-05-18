1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

ONEM stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $42,920,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

