Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

